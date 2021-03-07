To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Betsy's sweet smile will be missed by her neighbors and friends in her little corner of the world on Brass Lamp Drive. Betsy and Bob were the perfect couple, sharing and caring for each other. They were looking forward to ten more happy years together when God called Betsy home, where she will wait for her Bob whom she cherished. Godspeed, Betsy on your journey to the heavens. Bob, you have our love and you are in our embrace.
Dave and Jean Dorr
Dave Dorr
Neighbor
March 9, 2021
I know part of your heart and soul has left this earth. Always hold close to your heart the gift of Betsy’s love and your life together. Your loss is great because your love is great... thinking of you
Suzy Jaworowski
Friend
March 8, 2021
Dear Bob,
So sorry to hear about Betsy. We had such good times together and I know how much she will be missed. Please know that you are in my prayers that your wonderful memories of her will see you through your sad times and know that your many friends are praying for the loss you are feeling. Blessings to you, dear friend, Jewel
March 3, 2021
Betsy and Bob have been our neighbors for 25 years. We couldn't have ask for better neighbors or friends. We take people for granted until they are gone and Betsy will be missed,
Sandy Aversa
Neighbor
March 3, 2021
Bob, so sorry for your loss. We have many fond memories of time spent with Betsy and you. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you and family.
Jack and Linda Day
Friend
March 3, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jerry Conway
Friend
March 3, 2021
I am so very sorry this happened! It seems to me that at this time in our lives it is when we need our partners the most. We will be thinking of you Bob...
Adelina Fernandez
Friend
March 3, 2021
Bob and family, as the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Bill and Janie Summers
Neighbor
March 3, 2021
Our dear friend, you will be missed. Happy Hours at the lake will never be the same. So very sorry for your loss Bob. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Marty and Margie Sutter
Friend
March 3, 2021
Betsy was a dear and generous friend. It is hard to imagine life without her. I grieve with Bob, and with her daughters ,Betsy and Kim, and their families. I hold you all in my heart.