Betsy's sweet smile will be missed by her neighbors and friends in her little corner of the world on Brass Lamp Drive. Betsy and Bob were the perfect couple, sharing and caring for each other. They were looking forward to ten more happy years together when God called Betsy home, where she will wait for her Bob whom she cherished. Godspeed, Betsy on your journey to the heavens. Bob, you have our love and you are in our embrace.



Dave and Jean Dorr

Dave Dorr Neighbor March 9, 2021