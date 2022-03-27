Wolfslau, Betsy

Entered into rest on Sat., March 19, 2022, at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Wolfslau; mother of Margie (Paul) Lillig, David (Carol) Wolfslau, James (Roxanne) Wolfslau, the late Michael Wofslau, Janet (Karl) Kramp, Judy (the late Rich) Rowan, David Brouk, Steven Brouk, Jerome (Vicki) Brouk and Robert (Julie) Wolfslau, Jr.; grandmother of 18; great-grandmother of 7; aunt, cousin, and friend.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Services: Visitation, Mon., March 28th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Service, Tues., March 29th at 10:00 a.m. Both held at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons, 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd (63129). Interment St. Paul Churchyard.