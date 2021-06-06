Menard, Bette A. Brandenberg

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Church, Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the age of 94 in Glen Carbon, IL.

Bette was born on March 26, 1927, in St, Louis, MO. Daughter of the late Edward P. and Sarah E. (Kemmey) Brandenberg. She was an Executive Secretary at Monsanto Corp., and later in life served as the Parish Secretary at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Marion, IL. Bette was a devoted member of every parish to which she belonged during her life, including St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon, where she enjoyed quilting. Bette and her husband Edward J. Menard, who predeceased her, were married for 50 years. Bette and Edward were both active in the Knights of Columbus Councils of both Marion, IL and Maryville, IL.

Bette is survived by her dear daughters Mary M. (Edward) Nalefski of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Sarah J. (Joel) Wiltgen of Swansboro, NC, Amy K. Menard of Washington, MO; step-daughter Linda A. Menard of St. Louis, MO; grandson Casey A. Wiltgen of Wilson, NC; sister Margaret (Peg) Wolz of Florissant, MO; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Bette was additionally preceded in death by her dear brother, Daniel E. Brandenberg of Houston, TX, and beloved friend Jeanne (Burkhardt) Crowe.

Services: In celebration of her life, a memorial Mass and reception will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Masses.