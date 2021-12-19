Berron, Betty

(nee Fehling) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Melvin G. Berron for over 61 years; dearest mother of Leonard (Maria) Berron, Debbie (the late Stephen) Kennedy, Wayne (Jeana) Berron, the late Christine (survived by Jim) Fultz, Diane (the late Terry Morris) Berron, Phil (Niki) and Larry (Terri) Berron; loving grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation Mon., Dec. 20, 9:00 a.m. until MASS 10:30 a.m. at St Matthias Church. Entombment Resurrection Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital or charity of your choice. www.kutisfuneralhomes.com