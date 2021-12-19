Menu
Betty Berron

Berron, Betty

(nee Fehling) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Melvin G. Berron for over 61 years; dearest mother of Leonard (Maria) Berron, Debbie (the late Stephen) Kennedy, Wayne (Jeana) Berron, the late Christine (survived by Jim) Fultz, Diane (the late Terry Morris) Berron, Phil (Niki) and Larry (Terri) Berron; loving grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation Mon., Dec. 20, 9:00 a.m. until MASS 10:30 a.m. at St Matthias Church. Entombment Resurrection Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital or charity of your choice. www.kutisfuneralhomes.com



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St Matthias Church
MO
Dec
20
Service
10:30a.m.
St Matthias Church
MO
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Betty Jean was my 1st cousin. Aunt Marjorie was my godmother. Just saw the obituary and wanted to send my condolences to your family. Your parents were wonderful people.
Suzanne V Rice
Family
December 19, 2021
