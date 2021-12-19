Bess, Betty Mae

(nee Nelson) passed away on December 15, 2021, at the age of 92. She was the loving and beloved wife of the late Bob (C. Robert) Bess for 68 years. She was the cherished mother of four daughters: Bonnie (Jim) Kimker, Barbara (Brent) Gregston, Becky (Mark) Hogan, and Beverly (Steve) Mach. Grandmother of Bobby (Katie) Williams, Bethany (Scott) Liefer, Matthew (Leanne) Gregston, Allison Gregston, Julie (Dr. Mitch) Ogles, Christie (Billy) Puckett, Betsy (James) Brake, Meghan Mach, Matthew (Katya) Mach, and Peyton Mach. Great- grandmother of Adam and Adriana Wrzos, Chapman and Caroline Ogles, Charlie Liefer, Carter, Brooklyn, and Blakely Gregston, Hogan and Collins Puckett, Hudson and Hunter Mach (plus one due in 2022), Bailey Williams, and Rebekah Brake. Cousin to many; she especially loved the Schweiger clan.

If desired, contributions may be made to The BackStoppers, an organization in which Bob and Betty were very involved. The BackStoppers, Inc., P.O. Box 795168, St. Louis, MO 63179-0700, or [email protected]

Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis Funeral Home (Affton), 10151 Gravois, St. Louis, MO 63123, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 10-noon with service to follow. Private burial.