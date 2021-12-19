Menu
Betty Mae Bess
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Bess, Betty Mae

(nee Nelson) passed away on December 15, 2021, at the age of 92. She was the loving and beloved wife of the late Bob (C. Robert) Bess for 68 years. She was the cherished mother of four daughters: Bonnie (Jim) Kimker, Barbara (Brent) Gregston, Becky (Mark) Hogan, and Beverly (Steve) Mach. Grandmother of Bobby (Katie) Williams, Bethany (Scott) Liefer, Matthew (Leanne) Gregston, Allison Gregston, Julie (Dr. Mitch) Ogles, Christie (Billy) Puckett, Betsy (James) Brake, Meghan Mach, Matthew (Katya) Mach, and Peyton Mach. Great- grandmother of Adam and Adriana Wrzos, Chapman and Caroline Ogles, Charlie Liefer, Carter, Brooklyn, and Blakely Gregston, Hogan and Collins Puckett, Hudson and Hunter Mach (plus one due in 2022), Bailey Williams, and Rebekah Brake. Cousin to many; she especially loved the Schweiger clan.

If desired, contributions may be made to The BackStoppers, an organization in which Bob and Betty were very involved. The BackStoppers, Inc., P.O. Box 795168, St. Louis, MO 63179-0700, or [email protected]

Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis Funeral Home (Affton), 10151 Gravois, St. Louis, MO 63123, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 10-noon with service to follow. Private burial.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Dec
21
Service
12:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
You and Bob are back together and can host another one of your incredible Holiday Parties in your new home. thanks for your many hears of friendship and wonderful memories with StepUp, the Backstoppers, and countless contributions you made to our community. Your 4 lovely daughters are another reason to be so proud of each other. RIP Betty.
Marlott and Sheila Rhoades
Friend
December 22, 2021
Barb, my very deepest sympathy to you and your family for the loss of your dear mother. I am praying for all.
Sandra Horrell
Other
December 19, 2021
Sincere sympathy to the family. Have many fond memories of our time together. Norma (Schmitter) Beckmann
Norma Beckmann
Friend
December 19, 2021
