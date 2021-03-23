Disbennett, Betty Sue

Received the gift of life on June 28, 1928 and entered into eternal life on March 19, 2021 in St. Louis; survived by 4 siblings, including dear twin sister Mary Lue Disbennett, Larry (Judy) Disbennett, Marge (Mel) Tockstein, Phyllis (Danny) McKeel and the late Billy Joe (Ruth) Disbennett, and is also mourned by 12 nieces and nephews, dear aunt, great-aunt, sister-in-law and many friends.

Services: There will be no visitation, but a funeral service will be held at graveside on March 26, 2021 at 10 a.m. with burial immediately following at Park Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Lafayette Park United Methodist Church, 2300 Lafayette Ave., St. Louis, MO 63104, where Betty attended services for over 70 years. A service of Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd. 63129.