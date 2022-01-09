Menu
Betty Ann Erben
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Erben, Betty Ann

87, of St. Louis, MO, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021.

Born September 4, 1934 in St. Louis, daughter of Edward and Marie (Schueler) Humm. Betty was married to Bruno W. Erben for over 50 years, he preceded her in death on September 10, 2016.

Betty led an active life, working as a bookkeeper, until retirement for Industrial Process. Betty was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, gardening, birdwatching and always had an adopted dog or two around the house. Betty and Bruno loved to travel; Betty also enjoyed roller coasters, float trips, horseback riding, weekends at Lake Timberline and girl's weekends in Zalma.

Surviving are daughters, Christina (Bill) Lucido; Caroline (James) Clayton; Sandra (Bill) Clayton; grandchildren, William Clayton; Allison (Cory) Vansaghi; brother Edward (Beverly) Humm; sister-in-law, Marlis Erben, numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and her dog Sophia.

Services: A memorial service will be held on February 5 at Kutis Funeral Home, 1015 Gravois in Affton, with visitation starting at 1 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m.

Deepest appreciation to Kindred Hospice and the staff at Sunrise Assisted Living. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the Humane Society of Missouri.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
5
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Feb
5
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am sorry for your loss. I remember when she would stop by the office and was always smiling.
Jamie Williams
January 10, 2022
