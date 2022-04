Fabick, Betty Major

Dear daughter of Florence and Dryden Major. Beloved wife of the late John Anthony Fabick. Loving mother of John (Caren) Fabick and Bob (Janine) Fabick. Cherished grandmother of Kelli, Megan, Jessica and Keith. Great-grandmother of Stella. May Betty join her loved ones and forever rest in peace.

Services: Private. Donations in honor of Betty may be made to Backstoppers and Salvation Army.