Betty G. Baker Hargis

Hargis, Betty G. Baker

93, formerly of Kirkwood, passed away peacefully in her home in Crestwood, Missouri, on November 19, 2020.

She is survived by her children, Nancy Hargis Roth and James (Pat) Hargis; her grandchildren Emily Jones Malloy, Sarah Jones (Charlie) Bauer, Joseph Hargis, Eli (Mackenna) Hargis, Patrice J. (Richard) Messinger, and Monica K. Laird; and by her great grandchildren, Adam Bauer, Peter Malloy, Abby Malloy, Scott Bauer, Aurelia Hargis, Norah J. Messinger, and Aidan J. Messinger. She was preceded in death by her sister, Ilene, her husband Dave, and her grandchildren Shirley Hargis, David Hargis, and Matthew P. Laird.

She was a selfless caregiver, avid gardener and talented seamstress.

Services: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Private services will be held at a later date. www.boppchapel.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
BOPP CHAPEL
