Gilbert, Betty Ann (nee Chapin)

Passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Fred N. Gilbert; dear mother of Guy (Margaret) Gilbert and Jerry (Holle) Gilbert; loving grandmother of Ross (Lauren) Gilbert, Ryan Gilbert, Reid Gilbert and Kevin Gilbert and Sarah (Brett) Newcomer; adored great-grandmother of Alannah Elise, Evelyn Joan and Isla Rose; sister of the late Rita (late Ken) Hirshey; our sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and dear friend of many.

Betty Ann earned her Master's Degree in Occupational Therapy at Washington University all while raising her sons. She was a lifelong member of Phi MU Sorority and a longtime member of American Occupational Therapy Association AOTA, President of the St. Louis League of Women's Voters, a more recent member of Kiwanis International and active in several book clubs with her friends.

Services: Funeral Service, Saturday, October 9, 2021, 1:00 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa Street at Watson. Visitation Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment at Schmidt Cemetery in Strain, MO to follow. If desired, donations in Betty Ann's name may be made to Kiwanis International or a charity of the donor's choice.