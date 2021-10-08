Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty Ann Gilbert
FUNERAL HOME
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
Saint Louis, MO

Gilbert, Betty Ann (nee Chapin)

Passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Fred N. Gilbert; dear mother of Guy (Margaret) Gilbert and Jerry (Holle) Gilbert; loving grandmother of Ross (Lauren) Gilbert, Ryan Gilbert, Reid Gilbert and Kevin Gilbert and Sarah (Brett) Newcomer; adored great-grandmother of Alannah Elise, Evelyn Joan and Isla Rose; sister of the late Rita (late Ken) Hirshey; our sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and dear friend of many.

Betty Ann earned her Master's Degree in Occupational Therapy at Washington University all while raising her sons. She was a lifelong member of Phi MU Sorority and a longtime member of American Occupational Therapy Association AOTA, President of the St. Louis League of Women's Voters, a more recent member of Kiwanis International and active in several book clubs with her friends.

Services: Funeral Service, Saturday, October 9, 2021, 1:00 p.m. at Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary, 6464 Chippewa Street at Watson. Visitation Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment at Schmidt Cemetery in Strain, MO to follow. If desired, donations in Betty Ann's name may be made to Kiwanis International or a charity of the donor's choice.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street, Saint Louis, MO
Oct
9
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street, Saint Louis, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.