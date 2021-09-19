Menu
Betty Lou Huber
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Huber, Betty Lou

(nee Yaeger) Asleep in Jesus on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Robert X. Huber; dear mother of Craig (Barbara) Huber and Diana (Bruce) Linders; dear grandmother of Victor (Heather), Ellen and the late Celeste Huber; dear great-grandmother of Claire Huber.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Tues., Sept. 21, 4-8 p.m. then taken to Salem Lutheran Church for visitation Wed., 10:00 a.m. until funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Marcus Cemetery. Mrs. Huber was an active member of the Altar Guild at Salem Lutheran Church. Contributions to Salem Lutheran Church appreciated.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Sep
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Salem Lutheran Church
MO
Sep
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Salem Lutheran Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
