Huber, Betty Lou

(nee Yaeger) Asleep in Jesus on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Robert X. Huber; dear mother of Craig (Barbara) Huber and Diana (Bruce) Linders; dear grandmother of Victor (Heather), Ellen and the late Celeste Huber; dear great-grandmother of Claire Huber.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Tues., Sept. 21, 4-8 p.m. then taken to Salem Lutheran Church for visitation Wed., 10:00 a.m. until funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Marcus Cemetery. Mrs. Huber was an active member of the Altar Guild at Salem Lutheran Church. Contributions to Salem Lutheran Church appreciated.