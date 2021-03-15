Huegerich, Betty J.

86, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, March 12, 2021. Wife of the late Everette M. Huegerich, Jr.; mother of James (Julie) Huegerich, Katherine (Michael) Sweeney, Karen (Rob) Roesch and Susan Kuenker; loving grandmother of Timothy (Stacy) Tina (Michael), Melissa, Sean, Lucas, Amanda, and Kaitlin; great-grandfather of 5; dear aunt, cousin & friend.

Betty proudly graduated from Notre Dame High School. She was a charter member of Queen of All Saints. She was a loyal Cardinals fan with a killer German potato salad recipe. Loving member of a Secret Pal Club from Notre Dame. Donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul – Queen of All Saints Catholic Church.

Services: Mem. service to be determined. Betty proudly donated her body to St. Louis University.