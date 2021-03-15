Menu
Betty J. Huegerich
ABOUT
Notre Dame High School
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
7027 Gravois Ave
Saint Louis, MO

Huegerich, Betty J.

86, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, March 12, 2021. Wife of the late Everette M. Huegerich, Jr.; mother of James (Julie) Huegerich, Katherine (Michael) Sweeney, Karen (Rob) Roesch and Susan Kuenker; loving grandmother of Timothy (Stacy) Tina (Michael), Melissa, Sean, Lucas, Amanda, and Kaitlin; great-grandfather of 5; dear aunt, cousin & friend.

Betty proudly graduated from Notre Dame High School. She was a charter member of Queen of All Saints. She was a loyal Cardinals fan with a killer German potato salad recipe. Loving member of a Secret Pal Club from Notre Dame. Donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul – Queen of All Saints Catholic Church.

Services: Mem. service to be determined. Betty proudly donated her body to St. Louis University.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2021.
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
Jimmy and Julie and the rest of the family at this sad time. My heartfelt prayers and condolences on the passing of a very kind and sweet lady. She leaves behind a wonderful family. She and your Dad were always kind, cheerful, and respected in life and the community. She will be missed.
Gerry Arb
Friend
April 3, 2021
So very sorry to hear of your mom's passing. You and your family are in my prayers for this sad time. I only knew your mom briefly but she was a very sweet woman who raised a wonderful family. Condolences to your family
Chris Trankle
March 20, 2021
So sorry for your loss, your grandma and grandpa and mom and dad were great friends to my family! (Ev senior took me on the Ferris wheel at SFA when I was 9!) All my prayers...
Patrick Browne
March 18, 2021
rest in peace Betty Jean! always loved you. Your smile lite up the room.
Gerri Barbeau
March 17, 2021
So sorry for your loss, your Mom was a sweet lady and will be missed by all she touched
Eric Jarvis
March 16, 2021
Dear Huegerich family, I am so sorry for the loss of your sweet mother. I remember her as a young girl when we first belonged to QAS and had to attend the Poor Clare Monastery until QAS was built. Your dad sang in the choir. My mom Jean Turek and I did, too. He and your mom were always so friendly. Your mom even after your dad passed on was so devout and involved at church. Your mom whenever I would see her would update me about Karen and all her kids. She was so proud of all of you. I felt a loving connection to her and she would always give me a smile and a hug when we saw each other at QAS and the school where she volunteered. Such a sweet lady and I am so privelaged to have known her. I will keep you all in my prayers. Mary
Mary Turek
March 16, 2021
Please know my prayers are with your family during this difficult time. I knew your Mom at QAS 5:00 pm mass each week. We would visit before mass briefly. She was a beautiful lady....so strong and loved her family. Have missed her at mass for sometime. Someone mentioned to me that she was living in a retirement home in the past year or so. I will remember her in my prayers.
Beverley Brynda
March 16, 2021
We remember your Mother and Father well, as such kind, generous people. Peace be to your family.
Jo Ann and Don Schremp
March 16, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Sending your family my condolences and prayers. I know what it like to lose your Mom and I'll be thinking about you all.
Pam Ramos
March 15, 2021
Condolences to the family. By your mom inviting me to your sister, Kathy´s sixth birthday party, I gained a lifelong friend and that alone, I thank your mom for. Mrs. Huegerich was always so kind to me whenever I came over to the house as I grew up. Many times, as an adult, I ran into her and her friends at local card parties. Your mom knew how to have fun. She will be missed by many.
Nancy (nee Hoffmann) Confer
March 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results