Hegedus, Betty J.

Oct. 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Arthur P. Hegedus. Dear aunt of Kurt Hegedus, Dolores Hegedus, Judith Ruder, Rebecca Corson and Roberta Allman.

Services: Memorial gathering Fri., Nov, 6, 10 a.m. until service 11:00 a.m. at BUCHHOLZ (Florissant). Donations may be made to Open Door Animal Sanctuary, 6065 Duda Rd., House Springs, MO 63051 or a charity of your choice. On-line guestbook buchholzmortuary.com