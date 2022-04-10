LaBerta, Betty L.

of St. Louis, Missouri was born March 14, 1933 in St. Louis, Missouri to Delmar George and Florence (nee Cope) Hubbs and died December 19, 2021 at Bethesda Dilworth in Kirkwood, Missouri at the age of 88 years 9 months and 5 days.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Leonard S. LaBerta Sr. (Married November 18, 1950 in Pocahontas, Arkansas) and her five (5) siblings, Delbert Hubbs, Lloyd Hubbs, Jack Hubbs, Bill Hubbs and Mary Alice Smith, all preceded her in death.

She is survived by her six (6) children, Leonard (Cathy) LaBerta Jr. of Seattle, Washington, Sharon (Max) Bichel of Grand Marais, Minnesota, Cindy (Gary) Whitby of Columbia, Missouri, Stephanie (Jim) Amerman of Webster Groves, Missouri, Mary (Jim) McBride of Webster Groves, Missouri and David (Sharon) LaBerta of Affton, Missouri, Twelve (12) Grandchildren: Tasha (Joe), Mimi (Bill), Derek (Stephanie), Christina (Jim), Tim, Jimmy (Dara), Grace (Kyle), Andy (Ali), Adam, Samantha, Austin and Kyle, Seven (7) Great-Grandchildren: Fern, Leo, Ellie, Cohen, Teddy, Anderson and Callahan. Her sibling: Virginia Lewis of St. Louis, Missouri along with many relatives and friends.

Betty was a devoted wife and mother. She was a stay-at-home mom during most the time she raised her six (6) children. Later, she would work in retail for Famous- Barr and eventually work alongside her husband; Leonard in their "Handy Hens" woodworking business at local fairs. She is fondly remembered and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services: Visitation 1:30 p.m. and Service 2:00 p.m. on Saturday; April 16, 2022, Oak Hill Cemetery Chapel, 10301 Big Bend Road,

Kirkwood, MO 63122. Family and friends may review and share stories and photos at www.stlfuneral.com.