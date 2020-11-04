Menu
Betty Lou Adelmann

Adelmann, Betty Lou

Betty Lou (nee Barbeau) Adelmann of Ellisville, MO passed away peacefully at the age of 86 on October 30, 2020. Dear mother of Bob (Lisa) and loving grandmother of Leah (Josiah) Cornett, Dane, Trent, Lauren and Chad.

Beloved daughter of the late Howard and Wille Ann Barbeau. Predeceased by brother, Howard (Marion). Survived by brother Dennis (Pam).

Services: Visitation, Thursday, November 5, 4-8 p.m. at Schrader Funeral Home, 14960 Manchester Rd., Ballwin, MO 63011. Funeral services will be held at Pathfinder Christian Church, 15800 Manchester Rd., Ballwin, MO 63011, on Friday, November 6 at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the cemetery behind Pathfinder Christian Church.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 4, 2020.
