passed away November 15 , 2020 at the age of 91 surrounded by her family. She was born in St. Louis, MO to Nellie and Esco Sanders. Betty was raised on the family farm by her grandparents in Huzzah, MO. She is preceded in death by first husband Charles E. Jordan for 38 years, second husband of 29 years James M. Estell, son Wayne Lee Jordan, grandson Chuck E. Jordan and sister Alma Jean Brown. She is survived by her children Joyce Ketterling (Tom) of Heil, North Dakota and Chuck Jordan (Pam) of Creve Coeur, MO: Grandchildren Emily Church (Chuck), St. Charles, MO and Brian Jordan of Creve Coeur MO: Great-grandchildren Laney, Adam, Lucas (Madison), Samantha, and Taylor.

Betty spent her career working for Sunnen Products Company, retiring in 1991 after 37 years. She was active in Eastern Star, a member of the Crestwood Elks, and a long-time volunteer at St. Anthony's Hospital and a faithful member of Solid Rock Baptist Church in Maryland Heights, MO . Being very outgoing and living life to the fullest, she loved to travel, go on cruises, and bowl with the St. Ambrose bowling league. She will be especially remembered for her kind heart, love of family, sewing, quilting and superb culinary skills which include her famous Amish bread.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff and caregivers at Mason Pointe Care Center and to the Lutheran Senior Services Hospice Team.

Services: Due to the pandemic, a private burial will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date.

