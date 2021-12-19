When I think of Betty the first word that comes to me is grace. I will remember her as having a genuine kind spirit who cared for people. I’m grateful that Pam and I had a chance to visit with her few years ago when we were in St. Louis. My heart goes out to all of you in your family. She definitely is a treasure!
LaRee White
Friend
December 19, 2021
Words cannot express just how much I will miss my wonderful cousin. We shared so much of our growing up years, marriages, children, grands and great grands. Oh, the adventures, travels, lovely times we had and the memories we called forth through the years were extraordinary.
Marti Geren-Black
Family
December 17, 2021
Betty was a lovely gracious lady that I loved very much. She was a joy to be with and always ready w a kind word. I will miss her forever.