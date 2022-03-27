Murphy, Betty

91, (Nee Lands) from Kirkwood, MO died March 23, 2022 surrounded by family. Betty was born February 18, 1931 in St. Louis, MO. Parents Henry Lands and Lillie Sellnow preceded her in death, as well as her siblings, William (Marion), Herbert and Peggy Shearer.

She is survived by her children, Patrick Forkan, and Peggy Wilson (Paul) and her grandson, Joshua, her step-daughter, Linda Trampe (Warren) and granddaughter, Maddie. She was a beloved Aunt to many generations whose lives were touched by her overwhelming love.

Betty was widowed from Fred Freund, James Forkan, and Richard Murphy.

Her enjoyment of theatre brought a smile to her face.. She loved life, her family and friends, but above all she loved God.

Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd. 63123 on Tuesday, March 29 from 3:00 p.m. until Memorial Service time at 6:30 p.m. Inurnment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery will be held in private.