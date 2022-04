Norm, Chris, and Wendy, My condolences on the loss of your Wife (Norm) / Mother (Chris and Wendy). I met Betty, along with Norm and Chris, in 1982, when Chris was bowling on the junior leagues on Saturday Morning. Betty always was an interesting person to talk with, as she cheered on Chris and his team. Wayne Rosenthal (St Louis, Mo)

Wayne Rosenthal Other October 3, 2021