Pape, Betty Jane

Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, on Sat., 3/20/21 at 98; beloved wife of the late Wilbert A. "Bill" Pape; dear daughter of the late Thomas & Jennie King; dear sister of the late James King, the late Dorothy Marks, the late Thomas Donald King, the late Mildred Bentler & the late John J. King; dear aunt & great-aunt. Services: Visitation Tues., Mar. 23, 9a.m. until Mass @ 10:00 a.m. @ St. Bernadette Catholic Church.