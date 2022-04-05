Rice, Betty Lou

aged 91, passed away Friday April 1, 2022. She was born Betty Lou Smith on June 15, 1930, in St. Louis, MO and graduated from St. Teresa's Academy High School in East St. Louis, IL in 1948. She married Richard William Rice on June 2, 1951, in Belleville, IL.

Betty is survived by eleven children: Rosemary McCormick (Bob) Napa, CA; Margie Stahl (Gary) Ballwin, MO; Jean Krampe (Bill) Florissant, MO; Dan (Sheila) Brentwood, MO; Kevin (Anita) Iowa City, IA; Greg (Victoria) St. Charles, MO; Jim (Rosabelle) Lafayette, CO; Joe (Jane) Gaithersburg, MD; Kathy Andresen (Andy) Pensacola, FL; Jeff (Liz) Petersburg, AK; Jennifer Lemp (John) O'Fallon, MO; along with twenty-two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Richard, her mother Della, her stepfather Walter Pourchot, and grandchildren: Karla Krampe, Daniel Andresen & Anthony McCormick

Betty was proud of her large family. She dearly loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed having everyone come together at Thanksgiving events in St. Louis area. She earned a Bachelor's in Social Work degree from Marycrest College in 1986. After retiring, she volunteered at Barnes Hospital in the nursery.

She loved to travel and enjoyed visiting friends and family as well as travelling internationally. She will be missed by those that remember her pleasant spirit, fashion savvy and how she always had a smile on her face.

She spent her final years at Delmar Gardens West in Chesterfield, MO under the loving care of the staff.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials to All Saints Catholic Church, 7 McMenamy Rd., St. Peters, MO 63376.

Services: Vis: 4/7, Paul Funeral Home, St. Charles, 5-8 p.m. Mass: 4/8, All Saints, 10:30 a.m.