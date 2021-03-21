Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty Widmer Salisbury
FUNERAL HOME
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

Salisbury, Betty Widmer

Friday, March 12, 2021. Wife of the late Robert Earle Salisbury; mother of Breck Earle (Mary Alice) Salisbury, Michael Renick (Ramsay) Salisbury, Terry Ann (Steven) Handley and Richard Widmer (Corlyn) Salisbury; grandmother of Rachael Salisbury, Ty (Katy) Salisbury, Skylar Salisbury, Drew (Nerissa) Salisbury, Cody Salisbury, Melissa (Chad) McCann, Kelsey (Josh) Hanser and Camron Salisbury; great-grandmother of Will and Jamie Salisbury; sister of the late Babbie Widmer, Bill (Mary) Widmer, Ann Widmer (Stu) Pierson and Dick Widmer.

Services: Private memorial service for immediate family at Grace Episcopal Church on Thursday, March 25th at 1:00 p.m. The service will be live streamed at www.gracekirkwood.org. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Louis Area Foodbank www.stlfoodbank.org. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Grace Episcopal
514 E Argonne Dr., Kirkwood, MO
Funeral services provided by:
BOPP CHAPEL
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My prayers and sympathy go to your family. Betty was my neighbor in Homewood II in Kirkwood. Betty was the kindest neighbor. She will be dearly missed bu everyone. You are in my prayers.
Peggie Baker
April 23, 2021
Many happy memories of your Mom and Dad-love to all of youThe McLean family
Gayle and Don McLean
March 21, 2021
Breck, Mike, Terry, Rick, - My condolences to you guys on the passing of your mom. I saw the notice in the Webster/Kirkwood Times . Terry..., it´s especially sad that after our years at Westchester, North, Kirkwood High, and K.U. we would also lose our mothers 2 days apart. Our mom passed away last Sunday March 14. I´ll be 66 this summer and I´ve discovered these sad times in life don´t really go away ! You just learn to live with it. God Bless you folks..., take care!
Mike Gleason
March 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results