Salisbury, Betty Widmer

Friday, March 12, 2021. Wife of the late Robert Earle Salisbury; mother of Breck Earle (Mary Alice) Salisbury, Michael Renick (Ramsay) Salisbury, Terry Ann (Steven) Handley and Richard Widmer (Corlyn) Salisbury; grandmother of Rachael Salisbury, Ty (Katy) Salisbury, Skylar Salisbury, Drew (Nerissa) Salisbury, Cody Salisbury, Melissa (Chad) McCann, Kelsey (Josh) Hanser and Camron Salisbury; great-grandmother of Will and Jamie Salisbury; sister of the late Babbie Widmer, Bill (Mary) Widmer, Ann Widmer (Stu) Pierson and Dick Widmer.

Services: Private memorial service for immediate family at Grace Episcopal Church on Thursday, March 25th at 1:00 p.m. The service will be live streamed at www.gracekirkwood.org. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Louis Area Foodbank www.stlfoodbank.org. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.