Spitzer, Betty Steinbach Glaser

passed peacefully on September 6, 2021. She was born on June 3, 1927 to Ben and Ann Hendin Steinbach. Betty was preceded in death by her husbands A Fuller Glaser and then by Norman Spitzer. She was the dear mother of A Fuller (Nancee) Glaser, Jr. and Patricia Ann Glaser. She was Gigi to her grandchildren: Laura (Cheryl) Glaser, Kathryn (Kyle) Shunkwiler, Anne (Bret Raj Narayan) Glaser and her great grandchildren: Ellie and Evan Glaser, Hadlee, Emilee, Adalyn and Hudson Shunkwiler. Betty was very close with her caregiver Stephanie Gusmano and her whole family.

She loved playing games, particularly Mahjongg and canasta, with her many friends, and later, bingo.

Services: Private family funeral services will be held. A celebration of Betty's life will be held on Thursday, September 9, beginning at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Corrine and Joseph Glaser Jr., Children's Fund, C/O The JCC, 2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis, MO, 63146.

