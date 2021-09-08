Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty Steinbach Glaser Spitzer
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021

Spitzer, Betty Steinbach Glaser

passed peacefully on September 6, 2021. She was born on June 3, 1927 to Ben and Ann Hendin Steinbach. Betty was preceded in death by her husbands A Fuller Glaser and then by Norman Spitzer. She was the dear mother of A Fuller (Nancee) Glaser, Jr. and Patricia Ann Glaser. She was Gigi to her grandchildren: Laura (Cheryl) Glaser, Kathryn (Kyle) Shunkwiler, Anne (Bret Raj Narayan) Glaser and her great grandchildren: Ellie and Evan Glaser, Hadlee, Emilee, Adalyn and Hudson Shunkwiler. Betty was very close with her caregiver Stephanie Gusmano and her whole family.

She loved playing games, particularly Mahjongg and canasta, with her many friends, and later, bingo.

Services: Private family funeral services will be held. A celebration of Betty's life will be held on Thursday, September 9, beginning at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Corrine and Joseph Glaser Jr., Children's Fund, C/O The JCC, 2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis, MO, 63146.

A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.