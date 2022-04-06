Menu
Betty Jo Swyers
Swyers, Betty Jo

(nee Lyttleton), age 86, passed peacefully on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Beloved wife for 67 years of Willard E. Swyers; dear mother of Susan (William) Grogan, Vicki (Brian Nikodym) Swyers and Terri (Anthony) Thomas; loving grandmother of Sheila (Andy) Sprouse, Justin (Kelly) Grogan, Taylor (Danielle) Swyers, Ellen (Max Herzberg) Nikodym, Kate Nikodym, Julianna (Ben Cox) Nikodym and Teagan Thomas; great-grandmother of Chris Mitchell, John, Kaitlyn and Karter Grogan; sister of Jim (Margie) Lyttleton, Howard (Lynn) Swyers, Harold Swyers, and the late Phyllis Sexton and Joe Lyttleton; daughter of the late Joseph and Lyda Lyttleton.

Betty was a Registered Nurse at St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles for 34 years and was a parish nurse at Third Baptist Church for 10 years.

Services: Visitation Saturday, Apr. 9, 2-5 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. Funeral service Sunday, Apr. 10, 1:00 p.m. at Third Baptist Church, 620 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63103. Private entombment at Valhalla Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Third Baptist Church Foundation, or Mother of Good Counsel Home. boppchapel.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 6, 2022.
