Zimmerman, Betty L.

(nee Clark) October 2, 2021, age 96. Beloved wife of the late Oliver P. Zimmerman; dear mother of Michael Zimmerman (Mary Patterson) and Ernie Zimmerman (Diane French); loving grandmother of Michael Jr. (Carmella), Deanne (Daryl) Kiefer, Alisha and Kayla and great-grandmother of Dominic, Athena, Charlie, Kherington, Skarlett, Emma, Olivia, Hunter, Graysen, Melody, Dominic, Josephine, Angelena; dearest sister of Ruth Gantz; dear sister-in-law, aunt and friend. Services: Visitation 9-11 a.m with service to follow at 11 a.m. Tues., Oct. 5 at Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center, Florissant. Interment New Bethlehem Cemetery. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association.