Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty L. Zimmerman
FUNERAL HOME
Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO

Zimmerman, Betty L.

(nee Clark) October 2, 2021, age 96. Beloved wife of the late Oliver P. Zimmerman; dear mother of Michael Zimmerman (Mary Patterson) and Ernie Zimmerman (Diane French); loving grandmother of Michael Jr. (Carmella), Deanne (Daryl) Kiefer, Alisha and Kayla and great-grandmother of Dominic, Athena, Charlie, Kherington, Skarlett, Emma, Olivia, Hunter, Graysen, Melody, Dominic, Josephine, Angelena; dearest sister of Ruth Gantz; dear sister-in-law, aunt and friend. Services: Visitation 9-11 a.m with service to follow at 11 a.m. Tues., Oct. 5 at Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center, Florissant. Interment New Bethlehem Cemetery. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center
675 Graham Road, Florissant, MO
Oct
5
Service
11:00a.m.
Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center
675 Graham Road, Florissant, MO
Funeral services provided by:
Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.