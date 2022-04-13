Garber, Beverly Pearl Schnurman

91, April 11, 2022. Loving wife and partner of the late Allen Garber for over 63 years. Daughter of the late Hyman and the late Minnie Darrish Schnurman. Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Harold M. Garber and Marcia (Glenn) Figus. Adoring Nanny of Mindee (Kyle) Joiner, Michael D. Figus, Nem, Bruno and Penelope, and many four-legged children & grandchildren, all who were the joys of her life. Sister of the late Melvin (the late Mildred) Schnurman. Aunt of Barbara (Louis) Laurent.

Her warmth and happiness radiated throughout her family, friends and the many non-profit organizations for which she was life members, as well as honored for her selfless contributions. Her love will live in the hearts of her loved ones forever.

Services: Graveside service, Thursday, April 14, 4:30 p.m. at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery, 650 White Road. Contributions in Beverly's memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE