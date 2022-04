Henry, Beverly Ann

age 68, of Overland, MO. June 20, 2021. Dear sister of Rick (Patsy) Henry, Ron (Stacey) Henry, the late Thomas (Terri survives) Henry, and Don (Elaine) McAnally. Our dear aunt and friend.

Services: Visitation 4-8 p.m.Thursday with funeral 10 a.m. Friday at VINYARD'S, Festus, MO. Interment Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorials to American Cancer Society.