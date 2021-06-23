Kinney, Beverly J.

85 , of Union, formerly of Des Peres, passed away on June 17, 2021. Mrs. Kinney, daughter of the late Elmer Richmond and his wife Betty (nee Driller), was born on April 9, 1936 in Detroit, MI. She received her education from Maryville University and Washington University in St. Louis. On September 8, 1956, she was united in marriage to Stephen Kinney in Bellefontaine, OH. Bev loved her job as a teacher, shopping (usually with her grandkids in tow) traveling and baking. She is often remembered for her apple pie, chocolate chip cookies and her antics as Shawn, the leprechaun.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard Richmond; son-in-law, Brendan Boyce and daughter-in-law, Nancy Kinney.

Among her survivors are her husband, Stephen Kinney of Union; daughter, Stephanie Boyce of Union; son, Jeffrey Kinney of Middletown, MO; three grandchildren, Jessica Boyce, Emily Byers and husband Nick, and Adam Kinney; one great-grandchild, Penelope Byers; In-laws, Gatha Waters and husband Frank of Ohio; other relatives and friends.

Services: A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.