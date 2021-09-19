Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Beverly Jane Klipfel
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Klipfel, Beverly Jane

(nee Schmidt) was born on September 9, 1946, in Columbia, MO,, to James and Helen Schmidt. She passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Beverly was united in marriage on December 21, 1968 to Glenn Klipfel at the Newman Center in Columbia, MO.

Beverly received her nursing degree in Columbia, MO. After marriage she worked at Nazareth Home for Nuns and at Shrine's Hospital for Children. Beverly was a caring person, who loved sharing her creative skills and nursing skills with those in need.

Beverly and Glenn have enjoyed lasting friendships throughout their married life. Beverly loved to entertain and was well-known for her ability to arrange 'rocking' bus trips to wine country or a night out to look at Christmas lights. New Years Eve and Super Bowl Sunday have been standing dates with much loved friends for many years.

Beverly was predeceased by her parents, son Casey, sister Debbie Cupp, niece Audrey Cupp and sister-in-law Beverly Schmidt.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Glenn; son Chuck and his fiancee Cindy Huelsman and granddaughter Rosie; brother Jimmy Schmidt and brother-in-law James Cupp.

Beverly was also the loving sister-in-law of Judy (the late Victor) Frentzel, Bernadette (the late Larry) Livingston, Ron (Kathleen) Klipfel, Jerome (Cathy) Klipfel, Pete (Darlene) Klipfel, Donna (Jerry) Conklin, David (Kathy) Klipfel, Angie Klipfel, Pat (Kathy) Klipfel and many treasured nieces and nephews.

Some people come into our lives and quickly go, others leave their footprint on our hearts and we are never the same.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, September 21, 10:30 a.m. to St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Scott Gallagher Living Legacy Fund in memory of Casey Klipfel. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Sep
21
Funeral
10:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Sep
21
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church
MO
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Coach, Chuck and all of Bev's family, I am sorry for your loss. Bev was a wonderful woman and she will be dearly missed! I know Casey and her will be looking down on us with smiles!
John Ryan
September 20, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results