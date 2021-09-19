Klipfel, Beverly Jane

(nee Schmidt) was born on September 9, 1946, in Columbia, MO,, to James and Helen Schmidt. She passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Beverly was united in marriage on December 21, 1968 to Glenn Klipfel at the Newman Center in Columbia, MO.

Beverly received her nursing degree in Columbia, MO. After marriage she worked at Nazareth Home for Nuns and at Shrine's Hospital for Children. Beverly was a caring person, who loved sharing her creative skills and nursing skills with those in need.

Beverly and Glenn have enjoyed lasting friendships throughout their married life. Beverly loved to entertain and was well-known for her ability to arrange 'rocking' bus trips to wine country or a night out to look at Christmas lights. New Years Eve and Super Bowl Sunday have been standing dates with much loved friends for many years.

Beverly was predeceased by her parents, son Casey, sister Debbie Cupp, niece Audrey Cupp and sister-in-law Beverly Schmidt.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Glenn; son Chuck and his fiancee Cindy Huelsman and granddaughter Rosie; brother Jimmy Schmidt and brother-in-law James Cupp.

Beverly was also the loving sister-in-law of Judy (the late Victor) Frentzel, Bernadette (the late Larry) Livingston, Ron (Kathleen) Klipfel, Jerome (Cathy) Klipfel, Pete (Darlene) Klipfel, Donna (Jerry) Conklin, David (Kathy) Klipfel, Angie Klipfel, Pat (Kathy) Klipfel and many treasured nieces and nephews.

Some people come into our lives and quickly go, others leave their footprint on our hearts and we are never the same.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Tuesday, September 21, 10:30 a.m. to St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church for 11:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Scott Gallagher Living Legacy Fund in memory of Casey Klipfel. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.