Dowdy, Bill

85, of Chesterfield, MO passed away on Sunday, March 20th.

Services: Visitation: 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Fri, March 25th at Newcomer, West County Chapel in Chesterfield. Visitation: 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. on March 26th at Canaan Baptist Church, 5409 Baumgartner Rd, Saint Louis, with the service immediately following. www.newcomerstlouis.com