Bill Muren
1926 - 2021
Muren, Bill

died on November 30th at his son's home in Chesterfield. Bill Muren was born on June 6, 1926, to Irvin and Angie Muren. Born and raised in St. Louis, Bill moved to California in 1960 where he built his home, nursery and mobile home park, residing at the same residence for nearly 60 years before returning to St. Louis to live with his son Robert in June of 2020.

There are four things that always stood out about Bill Muren: his love for God, his love for his first wife (Mary Lou Muren), how he had the greatest parents in the world and his service in the Army during World War II.

During World War II Bill Muren fought in the Pacific Theater Campaign earning the Combat Infantryman Badge along with being awarded the Bronze Battle Star. A few years after WWII Bill Muren met the love of his life, Mary Louise Keiper, at the church he attended and married her. On many occasions Bill Muren stated he "felt like the luckiest man in the world" to be able to spend the time he did with Mary Lou before she passed away.

Although Bill Muren had a lot going on in his life he never strayed from his belief in God and constantly shared God's message to as many people as he could. Bill Muren's faith was steadfast and even when times were hard for him, he never lost faith. The best description of Bill Muren would be a man that tried his best to be honest in life and lived the way he thought God wanted him

to.

He is survived by his older sister (Renee J. Ketts), his five children and numerous grandchildren. He will be buried next to the love of his life and beloved wife Mary Louise Muren. Services were private. www.valhallafunerals.net




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2021.
I'm so sorry to hear of Mr. Muren's passing. I went to school with his son James, who was my good friend. Please accept my deepest condolences for your loss. I will always remember Mr. Muren's beautiful eyes and kind smile. Although he was a strong man, there was a child like quality to his smile. May he rest in peace.
Erica (Nunez) LaCuesta
January 3, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Bob Barros
Friend
December 17, 2021
