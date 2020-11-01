Menu
Billie Jean "Jeanne" Eimer

Eimer, Billie Jean "Jeanne"

(nee Ogden) of St. Louis, MO, asleep in Jesus on October 29, 2020 at age 90. Beloved wife of the late Eugene E. Eimer, and loving mother of Linda (Leo) Makarewicz, Carol (Rich Manion) Eimer, Kathleen (Emmitt) Napier, Antoinette (John) Goldak, Sheryl (Vince) Passanisi, and Laurie (Neal) Christopher; dearest grandmother of 16 and great grandmother of 12, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend.

Services: Visitation on Tuesday, November 3, 10:00 a.m. at St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church, 6303 Nottingham Ave., St. Louis, MO 63109. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. All are welcome to attend the visitation and funeral Mass. Interment at Jefferson Barracks will be for the immediate family only. Memorial donations may be made to St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.
