Hill, Billy J., D.D.S.

Friday, October 9, 2020. Beloved and devoted husband of Carole Hill (nee Haag) for 65 years. Adored father of Melissa (Jason) Tegethoff; adoring grandfather of Maci and Jake Tegethoff; dear brother of Barbara Jean (the late Olin) Edmondson; our dearest brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Memorial visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Wednesday, October 14 from 4- 8 p.m. with memorial service on Thursday, October 15 at 11:00 a.m. Services conclude at funeral home. Private inurnment at J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to deGreeff Hospice House or St. John U.C.C. appreciated.