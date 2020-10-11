Menu
Search
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Billy J. Hill D.D.S.

Hill, Billy J., D.D.S.

Friday, October 9, 2020. Beloved and devoted husband of Carole Hill (nee Haag) for 65 years. Adored father of Melissa (Jason) Tegethoff; adoring grandfather of Maci and Jake Tegethoff; dear brother of Barbara Jean (the late Olin) Edmondson; our dearest brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Memorial visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Wednesday, October 14 from 4- 8 p.m. with memorial service on Thursday, October 15 at 11:00 a.m. Services conclude at funeral home. Private inurnment at J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to deGreeff Hospice House or St. John U.C.C. appreciated.




To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.