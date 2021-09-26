Patty, Billy Don

of Wentzville, MO, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Ruth Marie Patty; cherished son of the late William Caney and Willa Lucille Patty. Devoted father of Mary Ellen (Joseph H. Felchlin III) Felchlin, John Michael (Beth Ann Roosa) Patty, Dolores "Dee" M. (Donald) Twillman, and Ruth Ann (Wayne) Baldwin; loving grandfather of Joseph (Cam) Felchlin, Michele Hunt, David Patty, Chris Patty, Michael (Andrea) Twillman,

Jennifer Herndon, Sam Schnurbusch, and Addie (Chris Poole) Schnurbusch; treasured great-grandfather of Ashley (Mike) Lines, Brianna Martin, Elizabeth Felchlin, Willie Felchlin, Gavin Twillman, Caiden Twillman, and Sadie Baldwin; great-great-grandchildren, Cadi and Gabe Lines; dear brother of the late Bacil Patty, the late Wilbur Patty, the late Marion Patty, and the late Evelyn Patty.

Billy Patty's three life-organizing principles centered on his deep spirituality, his commitment to humanitarian service, and his love of Ruthie and family. With Ruthie's loving support, his heart-filled warmth, and readiness to laugh and kid around, he maintained an animated generosity and commitment to service for others. He was an old soul and a Charismatic Catholic who led by: example and expressed his Christian principles through the creation, fund raising, and operation of a thriving inner city Food Pantry later affiliated with Our Lady of Perpetual Help, establishing God's Gang, a spiritually based youth program, leading Acts Retreats, conducting Life in the Spirit Seminars and Missions in Motion in various parishes. Other more secular expressions of his spirit were evident in his career as an author, architect, builder, boxer, blacksmith, copy editor, U.S. Navy code breaker, engineer, entrepreneur, motel owner, movie projectionist, published poet, Journeyman printer, real estate broker, storyteller, theology baccalaureate, utility company developer-owner-operator, and wagon wheel repairman.

Services: In accordance with Billy's wishes, his body will be donated to science at St. Louis University Medical School.

A memorial Mass will be live streamed on Tuesday, September 28 at 10 a.m. via www.StPatrickWentzville.org. Those attending in person will be required to mask and socially distance.

In lieu of flowers, Billy would convincingly ask that any donations be directed to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Food Pantry at 4335 Warne Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri 63107 or via the website helpstlouis.org. Visit Baue.com