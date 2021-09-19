Menu
Bob Andrews
FUNERAL HOME
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
Saint Louis, MO

Andrews, Bob

Entered into Heaven on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Beloved father of Bob Jr. and Lori (Ken) Vogl; proud grandfather of 7 and great-grandfather of 6; dearest brother of Judy Spellman; dear companion to Terry Studt, friend to many and a longtime St. Louis area Chrysler dealer.

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Monday, September 20, 10 a.m. Interment Shepherd Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Shriner's Hospital for Children greatly appreciated. Visitation Sunday 3-8 p.m.



Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
Sep
20
Funeral
10:00a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road (at Butler Hill), Saint Louis, MO
