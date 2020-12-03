Sacchettini, Bobbie Chandler

baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Fred J. Sacchettini; mother of James (Eva) Sacchettini, Richard (Leslie) Sacchettini, and Laura (Pat) Murphy; grandmother of Megan (fiance' C.J. Purse) Murphy, Anne Marie (Jake Wood) Murphy, Matthew Sacchettini, Patrick Murphy III, and her beloved dog, Bella; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Mass at Incarnate Word Catholic Church, Chesterfield, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, 10:00 a.m. Interment private, immediate family only, Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Heart Association. Visitation at church, 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass. A service of SCHRADER Funeral Home. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.