Bobbie Chandler Sacchettini
1926 - 2020
BORN
September 12, 1926
DIED
December 1, 2020

Sacchettini, Bobbie Chandler

baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Fred J. Sacchettini; mother of James (Eva) Sacchettini, Richard (Leslie) Sacchettini, and Laura (Pat) Murphy; grandmother of Megan (fiance' C.J. Purse) Murphy, Anne Marie (Jake Wood) Murphy, Matthew Sacchettini, Patrick Murphy III, and her beloved dog, Bella; dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Mass at Incarnate Word Catholic Church, Chesterfield, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, 10:00 a.m. Interment private, immediate family only, Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Heart Association. Visitation at church, 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass. A service of SCHRADER Funeral Home. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Incarnate Word Catholic Church
, Chesterfield, Missouri
Dec
7
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Incarnate Word Catholic Church
, Chesterfield, Missouri
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home And Crematory - Ballwin
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Bobbie you are the greatest sister and friend we could ever had. We had some wonderful times together and will always remember. So happy we have the memories of you and Fred S and Fred and me at the beach. Our happy place. Love to your family you were the best mom and friend they could have had also.
Fred and Ledoris Chandler
Family
December 2, 2020
Rest Easy, Aunt Bobbie. It's been many years since I've seen you but, I will always remember your smile and your kindness. Sending prayers of comfort to Richard, Jim and Laura. Until we met again.
Beth Carlisle
Family
December 2, 2020
My dear friend will be so missed! My love and prayers to Laura, Rich, Jim and your families!
Janis McCarthy
Friend
December 2, 2020