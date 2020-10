Settlemeyer, Bonnie June

77, passed, Oct. 19, 2020. She leaves her husband, Wayne; 3 daughters, Krista, Kelly, and Shari; and many other family members and friends. Bonnie enjoyed singing, cooking, gardening, creating crafts and beautiful butterflies. Her greatest enjoyment came from the time she was able to spend with her family. Please visit www.newcomerstlouis.com for more information.