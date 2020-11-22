Menu
Bonnie Mae Skelton

Skelton, Bonnie Mae

age 89, of St. Peters, Missouri passed away on Sat, Nov 14, 2020. Born in St Louis, MO to Clarence and Finis Burnett. Bonnie wanted to be remembered as a "Happy Person" and known for her constant smile.

Bonnie is survived by her sister Norita Cannon; her children, Roxanne (Franko) Davis, Denise (Louis "Rick") Hirschbeck, Kip "Mike" (Lynn) Skelton, and Theresa "Kathy" (Greg) Norman, 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Dear Aunt, Great-Aunt, and friend to many.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard P. Skelton, son Richie Skelton; 4 sisters and 2 brothers.

Services: A memorial service will be held at a future date. In lieu flowers, donations may be made to www.STLFoodBank.org. A service of Newcomer Funeral Home.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
