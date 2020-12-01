Rethwisch, Braxton P.

Asleep in Jesus Sunday, November 29, 2020. Beloved husband of Judith Rethwisch (nee Engel); loving father of Carter Rethwisch and Christine (Patrick) Nigh; adoring grandfather of Elise and Clark Wagstaff, Margaret and Katherine Nigh; our dearest brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend to many.

Braxton was a dedicated leader and loyal employee at Central Methodist University for over 52 years. Contributions can be made to the Braxton P. Rethwisch Hall of Sponsors Scholarship at Central Methodist University.

Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Thursday, December 3, 4-8 p.m. then on Friday, December 4, at Our Savior Lutheran Church (1500 San Simeon Way, 63026) from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Park Lawn Cemetery.