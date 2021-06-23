Sneed, Brenda

(nee Reitzel) On Friday June 18th, 2021, Brenda Sneed, loving sister, grandmother, friend and mother of four children, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 81 years old.

She was born in 1939 in Reynolds County Missouri to the late George and Maxine Reitzel.

She graduated from Roosevelt High School in St. Louis, Missouri in 1957.

Brenda loved god and had been a member of three different Baptist Churches in her life, Tower Grove, Penn Junction and Tabernacle.

She worked at Missouri Botanical Garden for 20 years from 1989 to 2009 as an Administrative Assistant in the Research Department and loved it.

She traveled extensively and enjoyed reading, needlepoint, visiting with family, cooking and helping others. She was the family Scrabble champion, a great conversationalist and joy to be around. She was able to appreciate life and living and was grateful for all that God provided. She was passionate about being the family historian and had an extensive collection of photo albums and memorabilia about all her children and grandchildren.

Brenda is survived by her sister Joyce Chronister and her husband Vernon of West Plains, Missouri; her four children all from Missouri, Jennifer Kunz of Green Park; John Sneed and his wife Sharon of Creve Coeur; Rebekah Sneed of Sappington; and Charles (Chuck) Sneed and his wife Becke of Bridgeton; her three grandchildren all from Missouri, Kari Kunz of Green Park; Nicole Shilts of Ballwin; and Mitchell Sneed of Florissant.

Services: Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 10a.m. – 11a.m. at the Kutis Funeral Home, 10151 Gravois Rd, St. Louis, MO 63123. A funeral service will follow from 11a.m. - 12p.m. The burial service will follow at 3 p.m. at the West Fork Sutterfield Cemetery, Seaver Hollow Rd, Boss, MO 65440.