Kayman, Brian M.

Brian M. Kayman, 62, passed away on November 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Lori A. Kayman, nee Surgant, for 30 years. Loving father of Brett (Sarah) Kayman. Dear son of Sidney and the late Suzann Kayman. Dear brother of Frances Kayman. Brother in-law of Arthur (Lori) Surgant, uncle of Jake, Danica and Joe. Great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: There will be a memorial to honor Brian held at a later date. Memorial contributions to Bethesda Hospice Care appreciated.