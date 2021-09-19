Menu
Brooke Peterson Gabster M.D.
ABOUT
John Burroughs High School

Gabster, Brooke Peterson, M.D.

passed away peacefully at age 32 in Palo Alto, CA, on September 11, 2021, surrounded by her husband, sister, parents, and immeasurable love.

Brooke lived her life fully, joyfully, and deliberately - and never wasted a moment of her time. She was ambitious and inspired; full of grit and determination; public-spirited and deeply loving; adventurous and fun. Her family is forever grateful to all who helped her grow into the remarkable woman she became.

Born in Chesterfield, MO, Brooke grew up in nearby Manchester, swimming, dancing, and studying hard. She graduated as a National Merit Scholar from John Burroughs School in 2007, and Phi Beta Kappa and summa cum laude from Princeton University's School of Public and International Affairs in 2011. Her studies and internships in Germany, Thailand, and South Africa fueled her passion for clinical medicine, global health care, health policy, and health equity.

After college, Brooke first helped design and implement health programming for the federal government as a consultant with Deloitte in Washington, D.C., and it was there that she met the love of her life, Steve. Brooke and Steve married in 2015. In 2014, she matriculated at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine. A Bucksbaum Institute Student Scholar and member of the AOA Honor Medical Society, she gained valuable teaching experience, experienced medicine in Ghana, and helped launch a program to improve patient-centered interprofessional clinical collaboration.

Having decided to pursue a residency in internal medicine, Brooke was thrilled to match with the Global Health track at Stanford University, and she moved with Steve to the Bay Area in June 2018. She aspired to improve cancer care in developing countries, and she already had plans to work in Uganda in 2020 when her life as she knew it was interrupted: she was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in February 2019. As Brooke put it, she was compelled to take a deeper dive into oncology than she had ever intended. She researched to advance the treatment of her own disease, and she continued to contribute to the Stanford community and medicine more generally. As both a physician and a patient, she published a poignant piece on her experience in JAMA; she worked part-time as a clinician as she was able; she analyzed the impact of COVID19 on female academics in an article published in The Lancet; and she delivered Grand Rounds on the topic at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Vibrant and inspiring, Brooke had a natural warmth and way of lighting up any room. She loved her friends, her family, her work, and the outdoors; she loved learning, dancing, cycling, swimming, hiking, and discovering the world. Her many achievements, hopes, and aspirations - as well as her love, humor, and infectious smile - brought her family and friends tremendous joy. She led them to remarkable places and remarkable people; she enriched their lives.

Brooke is survived by her husband Steven, her sister Christa Peterson, her parents James and Leslie Peterson, her maternal grandparents, three uncles and aunts, seven cousins, her parents-in-law James and Nancy Gabster, and her sisters-in-law Elizabeth and Laura Gabster.

A celebration of Brooke's life will take place at Stanford Memorial Church at 11 a.m. on October 9.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes contributions to Global Oncology, Inc., or, to support osteosarcoma research, to MIB Agents Family Funds #BecauseOfBrooke. Details are available at brookegabster.com/InHerHonor.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Stanford Memorial Church
CA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to Brooke's family. I had the fortune of attending Brooke's Grand Rounds presentation at Mount Sinai. Her passion was ever present and will continue on with those of us within the field. Sending warm thoughts and happy memories.
Jennifer Meyer
September 28, 2021
Our deepest participation with you in family and relatives Brooke's tragic death has affected us all here in Sweden. In the picture below we are cousins in Sweden gathered.
Åke Gillmén
Family
September 22, 2021
I want to offer my deepest condolences to Brooke´s husband and family. Even though we have never met we are relatives and I understand that Brooke was a remarkable person. I am a granddaughter of Emma and Carl Svensson in Herrekvarn, Sweden.
Kristina Svensson-White
Family
September 21, 2021
I only knew Dr. Peterson through her resident report piece which was distributed to all in our school today to remind us of the message Brooke has left for all doctors and trainees. She was a special person and will be greatly missed. May the love of friends, family, and readers inspired by Brook's writing carry you through your grief.
Madhu Mazumdar, Biostatistics Prof at Icahn School of Medicine
Other
September 21, 2021
So very sorry to learn of Brooke's tragic passing. All my deepest condolences to the entire extended family.
Mark Levy
Other
September 21, 2021
It is with my deepest condolences. May you and your family be comforted and know Brooke will always be remembered for her inspiration.
DENISE BULLOCK
September 21, 2021
My heartfelt sympathies to you all. Brooke lived such a fruitful life and made such an impact for so many and such wonderful causes. Thinking of you all and sending love and support.
Mary Jo Leath
Friend
September 20, 2021
Heartbroken about Brooke´s passing, yet so inspired by what she accomplished. Truly amazing. Prayers for you and your family.
Trish Gunby
Friend
September 20, 2021
Please accept our deepest condolences on the passing of your daughter Brooke. Your family, and all who loved Brooke, are in our prayers for peace and comfort in the coming days. We are so sorry for your loss.
Tim and Kathy O'Bryan (neighbors of Jim and Leslie)
Other
September 20, 2021
She was truly an inspirational beam of hope, tenacity and love of others less fortunate.
Michele Barry-dean of global health and Brooke's mentor
Work
September 20, 2021
