Brown, Bruce A.

of Saint Peters, MO, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of the late Jacqueline Brown; cherished son of the late Elmer and Olive Brown; devoted father of Diane (James) Dotson, Mike (Lorie) Brown, Donna (the late Richard) Unger, Debbie Pizzo, Matt Brown, Paul (Rowena) Brown, and Jennifer (Steve) Taylor; loving grandfather of twenty; treasured great-grandfather of sixteen; dear brother of the late Joyce Harschburger and the late Charles "Buddy" Brown; Bruce is also survived by his cousin, Bobby (Julia) Brown.

Bruce proudly and honorably served in the United States Army during the 1950's. He worked for the Frisco Railroad for many years. Bruce loved soccer; he played and coached for years for his children, even in their adult years as well. He also enjoyed golfing, fishing, bowling and his Thursday chili before bowling. After retirement, Bruce and Jackie started a Wednesday night tradition of having all the children and grandchildren over for dinner. Bruce was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Home. Memorial Mass will be held July 1, 2021, 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 1115 South Florissant Road, Cool Valley, MO 63121. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association. Visit Baue.com