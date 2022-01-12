Cochran, Bruce

was born to Clifford and Verna (Justice) Cochran January 12, 1943 and died January 7, 2022, just 5 days short of his 79th birthday. He was predeceased by his parents and his beloved brother, Merlie A. Cochran. He is survived by his sisters Sonja Cochran Howard (James), Colleen Cochran Miller (Rob) and his soulmate and twin Carole Ruth Cochran Bushue and his brothers, John A. Cochran (Sally) and Michael Cochran (Mary) and his wife of 57 years Maryann Toth Cochran and their son Christopher Bruce Cochran. Chris and his wife Kathleen Henneberry gifted him with two adoring grandchildren, Ethan and Anna, who became a source of great love and pleasure.

Bruce had many hobbies and diverse interests but his family and pets were always first. Together they bicycled, sailed and traveled the world. Family first was always his way.

He will be greatly missed by many.

All services will be private. Donations can be made to: Beverly Farm, 6301 Humbert Rd., Godfrey, Il 62035