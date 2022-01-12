Menu
Bruce Cochran
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022

Cochran, Bruce

was born to Clifford and Verna (Justice) Cochran January 12, 1943 and died January 7, 2022, just 5 days short of his 79th birthday. He was predeceased by his parents and his beloved brother, Merlie A. Cochran. He is survived by his sisters Sonja Cochran Howard (James), Colleen Cochran Miller (Rob) and his soulmate and twin Carole Ruth Cochran Bushue and his brothers, John A. Cochran (Sally) and Michael Cochran (Mary) and his wife of 57 years Maryann Toth Cochran and their son Christopher Bruce Cochran. Chris and his wife Kathleen Henneberry gifted him with two adoring grandchildren, Ethan and Anna, who became a source of great love and pleasure.

Bruce had many hobbies and diverse interests but his family and pets were always first. Together they bicycled, sailed and traveled the world. Family first was always his way.

He will be greatly missed by many.

All services will be private. Donations can be made to: Beverly Farm, 6301 Humbert Rd., Godfrey, Il 62035


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2022.
Dear Maryann: We share in your great loss. Bruce was such a wonderful man and sweet friend. We'll cherish the memories we made with him and will remember his gentle smile and caring ways. You and your family will be in our thoughts and prayers. May God grant you peace and comfort at this difficult time.
Kevin, Alicia & Victoria Shaffer
Friend
January 22, 2022
Dearest Maryann and Bruce, Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart for being my (host) parents during my time as an exchange student and allowing me into your beautiful family. I love you Maryann and I love you Bruce and thank you for letting me grow up in US America with you. Stina
Stina
Family
January 17, 2022
Bruce was a wonderful person ... warm, funny, witty, smart, handsome, animal lover and a super great guy! He will be missed! Hugs for Maryann, Chris, Julius, Kobie and the rest of the Family!
Henri Toth
Family
January 15, 2022
Our deepest sympathies. We are so sorry to hear this. We feel so badly for your loss.
Ken and Marsha (McBride) McCullough
Work
January 14, 2022
Charlie and I are so very sorry to hear of Bruce´s passing. I was always so inspired by your travels and how he never let anything slow him down! You guys are a true inspiration and may we all live as Bruce did...with a love of life and passion for family and travel!
Cindi and Charlie Maurer
Friend
January 14, 2022
Maryann and family, we are very sorry for your loss of this very special man. Much love to you all.
Victor and Stephanie Failoni
January 14, 2022
