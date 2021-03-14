Gamble, Bruce Fletcher

Bruce F. Gamble, born August 2, 1951 in St. Louis, Missouri, passed at home in Kirkwood on the morning of Thursday, March 4, 2021. Dear husband of Renee' Farrell Gamble and father of Megan, Lillian (Brian) Hesselbach, James, and Leah. Beloved Grampy to Everly and Blake. Dear brother of James (Susan) Gamble and uncle, cousin, in-law, and friend of many. Bruce graduated from Washington University and UMSL, and was a long-time educator with the Special School District of St. Louis County. He had an abiding love for his family and friends, an analytical mind, a well developed sense of irony, and a quiet determination to do what is right. He loved sailing, summertimes in Michigan, and a good book. In lieu of flowers, Bruce's family would appreciate donations to the American Cancer Society, BJC Hospice, or a charity of the donor's choice.

Services: We will have a celebration of Bruce's life at a later date when it will be safe to hug each other. If you wish to be included, please email us at: [email protected]