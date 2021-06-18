Bruce was the total package of NICE! He always had a smile when he arrived to bring our new kitchen alive 18 years ago. Our toddler grandson got so excited when he heard Bruce's voice. Owen would watch Bill work leaning against the big boxes blocking the connecting archways. Now a high school graduate, he will start training to become an electrician. Thanks, Bruce, for being such a great model. We pray for peace and healing for all your family.

Bill and Sue Sullivan Other June 18, 2021