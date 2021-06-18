Menu
Bruce P. Nicolson
FUNERAL HOME
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 Manchester Rd.
Kirkwood, MO

Nicolson, Bruce P.

on Tues., June 15, 2021. Visitation Monday, 6/21, 9 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass beginning at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, Kirkwood. Interment St. Peter Cemetery. www.boppchapel.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Peter Catholic Church
Kirkwood, MO
Jun
21
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Peter Catholic Church
Kirkwood, MO
BOPP CHAPEL
So sorry for your loss Cindy. Our sincere condolences. RIP Daddy Sunshine. The Walshes
Brian & Connie Walsh
Family
June 21, 2021
Rest In Peace Pork from Park
Ed Wehner
June 18, 2021
Bruce was the total package of NICE! He always had a smile when he arrived to bring our new kitchen alive 18 years ago. Our toddler grandson got so excited when he heard Bruce's voice. Owen would watch Bill work leaning against the big boxes blocking the connecting archways. Now a high school graduate, he will start training to become an electrician. Thanks, Bruce, for being such a great model. We pray for peace and healing for all your family.
Bill and Sue Sullivan
Other
June 18, 2021
