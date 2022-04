Bruce was my best friend, we played over 1000 rounds of golf together. I love Keith his brother, and Gary the same. True i cant call him 3x a month from Japan anymore, but we shall talk thru prayer. Moose, i love you, you know that, i will talk with you daily thru prayer. R.I.P. Michael Eckstein

Michael Eckstein Classmate October 2, 2021