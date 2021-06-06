Minkemann, Bryon J.

It is with great sadness that the family of Bryon J. Minkemann, age 54, announces his passing on May 30th after a brief illness.

Bryon will be lovingly remembered by his mother Karen Minkemann and sister Kristin Minkemann. He will also be fondly remembered by his aunts, uncles, cousins, colleagues and many friends.

Bryon was predeceased by his father Gordon G. Minkemann.

Services: A memorial to celebrate Bryon's life will be held at a future date.

Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Bryon Minkemann to:

Lafayette Industries, 179 Gaywood Dr, Manchester, MO 63021

