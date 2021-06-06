Menu
It is with great sadness that the family of Bryon J. Minkemann, age 54, announces his passing on May 30th after a brief illness.

Bryon will be lovingly remembered by his mother Karen Minkemann and sister Kristin Minkemann. He will also be fondly remembered by his aunts, uncles, cousins, colleagues and many friends.

Bryon was predeceased by his father Gordon G. Minkemann.

Services: A memorial to celebrate Bryon's life will be held at a future date.

Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Bryon Minkemann to:

Lafayette Industries, 179 Gaywood Dr, Manchester, MO 63021

Services provided by Hughes Funeral Alternatives. Complete obituary and online guestbook at www.hughesfuneralalternatives.com


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
It was such an honor to know you and work alongside you. We at Lafayette will miss you very much
Jade
Work
June 7, 2021
I will miss you Bryan Minkemann at the workshop thanks for being friend
Katie sears
June 6, 2021
