Webb, Buddy Gene

Buddy Gene Webb, a resident of the Eastern Star Home in Macon, Illinois, passed away on October 23, 2020. Budd was born on November 10, 1935 in Moline, Illinois to Herbert E. and Dorothy I. Webb.

Budd was a graduate of Moline High School and received his B.A. in History from Augustana College and his M.A. also in History from the University of Illinois.

Budd taught social studies for 33 years with 26 of those at Webster Grove High School. He sponsored the Public Affairs Club and the National Honor Society. He was very involved in other educational programs in the community.

Budd was a prolific writer and published 10 books and several articles during his life.

Budd was a member of East Lodge #504 A.F. & A.M. and was a Past Patron of Rob Morris Chapter # 98, Order of the Eastern Star. He was also active in several other Masonic organizations.

Budd married Louise Middleton in 1964. They had been married for 47 years when she passed away in 2011.

Budd is survived by his brothers-in-law, John Middleton of Chicago, IL and James Middleton of Atlanta, GA as well as three nieces, Colleen Watts, of West End, NC, Kerri Swank of East Moline, IL and Eileen Vermeulen of Moline, IL and two nephews, Michael Webb of Kerrville, TX and Dann Webb of Warner Robbins, GA.

Services: Cremation was provided by St. Louis Cremation. Services were private with burial in the Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline, IL.

Buddy's favorite literary line was "I always rely upon the kindness of strangers". He requested that memorials be made to the Eastern Star Home or to one's favorite charity or perform an act of love toward someone in need.